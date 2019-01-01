NEWS Jonathan Pryce hopes new movie impresses Pope Francis Newsdesk Share with :







Jonathan Pryce is hopeful his new movie The Two Popes will impress Pope Francis after winning over other Catholic Church leaders at a special screening in Rome, Italy.



The Game of Thrones star portrays the Argentine in the project, which chronicles his relationship with his predecessor, Pope Benedict, played by Anthony Hopkins, before he took over as the head of the Church in 2013.



The drama has been well received by film critics, and Pryce has revealed it also garnered high praise from a number of the Pope's colleagues after attending a recent screening - and the Pontiff might even tune in to the Netflix movie.



"We were in Rome last week and we had a screening, to which members of the Vatican were invited, and they came," he explained on U.S. breakfast show Today.



"I spoke to a few priests, the odd bishop, and a particular cardinal, Cardinal Turkson, who is very close friends with Benedict and a friend of Francis'. He said he loved the film, and he wanted to take a DVD to Francis so he could see it and see if he'd like it... I find that very moving, very touching."



Pryce, 72, admitted working on The Two Popes reawakened his interest in spirituality, and although he's yet to "find religion" again after turning his back on the church as a youngster, the blessing he received from the Jesuit priest who helped him research his role left quite an impression.



"I was in Buenos Aires, working with a Jesuit priest, who was a very helpful, very kind gentleman," he recalled. "As I was leaving, he asked me if he could bless me. I haven't been blessed since I was baptised as a baby, and it was quite an overwhelming experience."