Empire showrunner: 'Jussie Smollett's return for show finale is being discussed'

Jussie Smollett's potential return to Empire for the finale of the hit U.S. TV show is "being discussed", the programme's showrunner has revealed.

The actor played Jamal Lyon on the hit Fox series, but was written out of the final two episodes of season five after being arrested in January, amid claims he filed a false police report alleging he was the victim of a hate crime.

Empire will be coming to an end after the sixth and final season concludes next year, and producer Brett Mahoney told TVLine that Jussie could be making a comeback.

However, he was quick to insist that there has "been no decision made" about the possibility of viewers seeing the character back on their TV screens.

"It would be weird in my mind to end this family show and this family drama of which he was such a significant part of without seeing him," Mahoney said. "It's fair to say it's being discussed, but there's no plan as of yet to bring him back. There's been no decision made."

The showrunner's admission comes after Jussie's former co-star Vivica A. Fox also suggested her pal could be returning to the series.

Speaking about creator Lee Daniels' decision to cut Jussie out of Empire, the 55-year-old actress discussed the controversial incident with host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live last month.

"That was tough. He's family. He's always gonna be family. Love him to death. But there was just too much drama surrounding the circumstances," she added, before insisting she was still in touch with Jussie.

"I love him. And who knows? Don't count him out. Y'all may see him," she teased.