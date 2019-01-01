Cara Delevingne showers girlfriend Ashley Benson with birthday love online

Cara Delevingne has silenced rumours of a break-up with actress Ashley Benson by marking her 30th birthday with a touching tribute online.

The former Pretty Little Liars star celebrated the age milestone on Wednesday (18Dec19), and Delevingne made sure to shower her girlfriend with love on social media to let the world know how much Benson means to her.

The Brit took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the birthday girl, including one of the couple kissing in a bathtub, and captioned it, "Happy birthday @ashleybenson.

"There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don't need to because YOU KNOW and that's all that matters. It's you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious."

"I feel like I've known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being," the Suicide Squad actress continued.

Revealing her funny nicknames for her partner, she concluded, "I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy a**, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson (sic)".

Responding to the birthday tribute, Benson wrote, "Love you my choonchie pet. My best friend. My kween (sic)".

The couple's relationship came under scrutiny last week (ends13Dec19), when a hacker took over Delevingne's Twitter account and declared: "Me and Ashley broke up (sic)."

Benson subsequently confirmed they were still together by responding to a fan who asked, "Did you break up with cara?", to which she simply replied, "nope".

The stars first went public with their romance in May, 2018.