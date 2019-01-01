Christina Hendricks settles divorce

Christina Hendricks has settled her divorce from husband Geoffrey Arend, just three days after filing court papers to make their split official.

The Mad Men star and Madam Secretary actor Arend announced their separation in October, and Hendricks moved to legally end their 10-year marriage in a Los Angeles court on Friday.

In the documents, the 44-year-old revealed the couple had actually parted ways back in April, and it appears the pair used the months following the break-up to work out the terms of a financial settlement, as an agreement notice was filed on Monday, reports The Blast.

Details about the divorce deal have not been disclosed.

Hendricks and Arend, who do not share any children, issued a joint statement announcing their separation in October.

"Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities," the message read. "Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.

"We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so."