Ruth Wilson left The Affair over 'hostile work environment' and nudity demands

Ruth Wilson quit hit U.S. TV show The Affair because of the "hostile work environment" and the increased demands for her to be nude on camera, a shocking new report has claimed.



The 37-year-old British actress enjoyed huge success playing Alison Bailey in the Showtime drama series, but left the programme in 2018 without explanation.



Ruth later fuelled rumours that something bigger was behind her exit when she told reporters that she was "not really allowed to talk about" her decision to leave the show, and a new report from The Hollywood Reporter claims to have unearthed the real reasons Ruth left the show - citing "ongoing frustrations with the nudity required of her" and "what she ultimately felt was a hostile work environment".



Ruth is said to have had issues with The Affair's showrunner Sarah Treem, who is alleged to have pushed the stars of the show to get naked by making comments like "Everyone is waiting for you" or "You look beautiful."



"It's things you would think would be coming out of a man's mouth from the 1950s," the show insider said. "The environment was very toxic."



However, Treem denied the allegations in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, in which she said: "I'd never say those things to an actor. That's not who I am. I am not a manipulative person, and I've always been a feminist. (I) did everything I could think of to make (Ruth) feel comfortable with these scenes.



"The idea that I would ever cultivate an unsafe environment or harass a woman on one of my shows is utterly ridiculous and lacks a grounding in reality."



The report also detailed an alleged off-set incident between the show's executive producer Jeffrey Reiner and Girls star Lena Dunham, who was shooting her series in Montauk, New York, at the same time as The Affair. After meeting Lena and Girls co-writer Jenni Konner, Reiner allegedly spoke graphically about the amount of nudity in Girls and asked Lena if she would meet with Ruth to persuade her to "show her t**s, or at least some v*g." Reiner is also reported to have shown Lena an explicit picture of Ruth's The Affair co-star Maura Tierney.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ruth complained about the incident several months later - leading to an internal investigation by Showtime's parent company CBS, which resulted in Reiner being forbidden from directing any episodes of The Affair starring Ruth.



Ruth is also said to have used the Reiner incident as a key factor in negotiating her exit.