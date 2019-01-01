Al Pacino: 'The Irishman acclaim is like a dream'

Al Pacino feels like he's living in "a dream" as his new mob movie The Irishman continues to rack up top honours during Hollywood's awards season.

The screen icon has so far picked up best supporting actor nominations for the Golden Globes, the Critics' Choice Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, while The Irishman itself has received numerous Best Picture nominations.

Pacino's role as labour union chief Jimmy Hoffa – who vanished without a trace in 1975 and was declared dead in 1982 – is also expected to land him his first Oscar nomination in more than 25 years when the shortlist is announced in January, and the actor has admitted the acclaim is all so flattering at this late stage in his career.

"Some strange stuff is happening with The Irishman now," he mused on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast.

"I'm feeling things and I'm thinking, 'I've somehow been through this before, but it was way back, when a lot of (awards season) attention was being paid to me - I don't know what it was!' And then I realise, 'Well, I don't remember because it was the '70s!' I don't remember much of the '70s..."

Pacino picked up his first four Oscar nominations in the 1970s, for his work in The Godfather and its sequel, The Godfather: Part II, Serpico, and Dog Day Afternoon, and experiencing the high praise all over again at the age of 79 is quite the honour.

"It's extraordinary. It's almost like a dream...," he shared. "And I think I can handle it a little better now. It feels great."

The Irishman, directed by Martin Scorsese, also co-stars Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. It is now streaming on Netflix.