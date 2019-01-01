Rose McGowan slams ex Rain Dove for selling Asia Argento texts

Rose McGowan has hit out at Rain Dove after her ex admitted to selling incriminating private text messages from Asia Argento in which she allegedly admitted to having sex with a minor.

In August 2018, Asia hit headlines when she was accused of seducing and sleeping with former child actor and musician Jimmy Bennett, who once played her son in the 2004 movie The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things, in 2013, when he was 17 years old. The Italian actress denied the allegations, but then texts appearing to show her admitting the encounter were published on TMZ.com.

Rain, who uses they/them pronouns, recently confessed to selling the texts to the website for $10,000 (£7,635) in an hour-long YouTube video, insisting they "honestly thought I was in the right", after apparently being urged to report the incident by Rose.

However, Rose took to Twitter following her ex's video release, sharing: "Does anyone out there know how to fix a Wikipedia entry?

"I broke up with my ex (Rain) 6 months ago and they are still listed as my partner. I would like my name to be cleared of association."

Further turmoil emerged between the former couple when Rain claimed they "accepted that our relationship was probably just for her benefit", prompting the Charmed actress to sound off on them in a furious Instagram post.

"There's some bulls**t on the horizon," she penned, adding Rain "conned me during a period where my brain was breaking" to get the information about Asia.

"Rain was pretending to help Asia, But really she was getting material to sell. Rain targeted me as a job for her con artist skills. Con artists come to you when you're down and boy. My first opposite sex experience turned out to be a monstrous dirty fiasco."

"Rain told me that Asia said she'd started molesting a young actor at age 12," she continued. "Asia slept with him when he was 17 and Rain said should I go to the police? And I said if it's 12 years old you absolutely have to."

She added: "So there's the saga. I f**ked up, but I (was) not in my right mind and it was an accident. Everyone lied to me."

Rain has yet to respond to Rose's posts.