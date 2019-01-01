AnnaLynne McCord began 'convulsing' during therapy

AnnaLynne McCord began "seizing" and "convulsing" during therapy when she started remembering years of childhood abuse.

The former 90210 actress first went to psychotherapy in 2018, four years after coming forward with her story about being raped by a male friend when she was just 18 years old. At therapy, her psychiatrist suggested she try EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), which is meant to help people recall traumatic memories.

During her first session, AnnaLynne came up with a "frozen image in my mind". Over time, she was able to decipher the image, and realised it was a memory of sexual abuse.

"My clothes are down, it’s not good," she told Us Weekly of the image she'd recalled. "I had this burning, painful, horrible sensation in my groin area. My whole body started seizing, convulsing. I just laid there, and tears streamed down my face. I just kept saying, ‘No, no,’ because this is not my life."

The 32-year-old added that the abuse "went on for years, up until I was 11".

"And then I have a memory, just a singled-out incident, that felt like I was a little bit older than 11," she continued.

AnnaLynne also revealed that she'd attempted suicide before having therapy and "probably would have gone through with it" if she'd remembered the abuse before she was ready to start therapy.