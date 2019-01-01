Kris Jenner jokingly labels John Legend and Chrissy Teigen as 'worst guests ever'

Kris Jenner has playfully labelled pals John Legend and Chrissy Teigen as the "worst guests ever".

The mum-of-six took to her Instagram Stories to document the couple's antics when they visited her home in Calabasas, California on Wednesday, moaning about Chrissy not helping her with the cooking.

"OK, so you guys know how I have been asking Chrissy Teigen to teach me to cook. I thought she would teach me something..." the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said in her video. "But no, she is just sitting on the couch and not paying attention to me at all."

Kris continued to joke about the lack of help she's received from her guests, going on to show the couple as they whipped off their shoes and settled down for the night on the sofa.

However, things soon escalated as they headed up to Kris's bedroom, where John whipped off his trousers and climbed into bed with his wife, stroking her bottom.

They then headed to the star's closet, where John, who was still in his underpants, and Chrissy simulated sex as they roll around on top of each other on the carpet.

"This is happening!" Kris giggled, before the Bring the Funny star ran out of the property with a selection of her host's Louis Vuitton bags in tow.

Security guards began to run out to stop her as she jokingly screamed: "I brought these from home!"