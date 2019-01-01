NEWS Joe Alwyn insists it is 'flattering' that Taylor Swift writes songs about him Newsdesk Share with :







The 28-year-old actor is thought to be the subject of one of his 30-year-old girlfriend's recent hits, 'London Boy', and he finds it complimentary that she pens lyrics about her boyfriend.



Asked if he minds her writing tunes about him, he said: "No, not at all. No. It's flattering."



Joe also admitted he "doesn't pay attention" to a lot of press interest about him and Taylor.



He added to The Times newspaper: "I just don't pay attention to what I don't want to pay attention to.



"I turn everything else down on a dial. I don't have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that's this, and that's what I am doing."



Earlier this month, the couple were said to have celebrated Thanksgiving together in London, where he is from.

A source said at the time: "She arrived on Thursday from New York and spent the weekend there."



Before she headed over to the UK, Taylor marked the holiday with her annual Friendsgiving party - inviting the likes of Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt and Antoni Porowski.



An insider added of the bash: "It's an annual tradition for Taylor to get together with close friends and do this. Many have been at her gathering in years past. This year was intimate and casual, but they all had a great time."



Taylor and Joe keep their relationship largely out the spotlight, with the 'Style' hitmaker previously admitting she prefers it that way because she doesn't want her romance "up for discussion".



She said: "I've learned that if I do, people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion. If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we'd be talking about it - but it's just that it goes out into the world. That's where the boundary is. And that's where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable."