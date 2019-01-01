Bond girl Claudine Auger dies

Bond girl Claudine Auger, who starred opposite Sean Connery in 1965 movie Thunderball, has died aged 78.

According to representatives from her agency, Time Art, Auger died in Paris, France on Wednesday. Further details were not immediately available.

Auger first started her career in modelling and won the first runner-up prize when she represented France in the Miss World competition in 1958. She later made her acting debut in 1962 movie The Iron Mask.

But it was her role as Dominique 'Domino' Derval in Thunderball, which saw her become the first-ever French Bond girl, that really made her career.

Following the movie, Auger went on to star in a number of other films - mainly French and Italian productions. She also appeared in several films directed by Jacques Deray, with whom she had a long-term relationship.

Auger is survived by her daughter Jessica.