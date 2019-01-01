Anna Kendrick: 'I've always wanted to do a Christmas movie'

Anna Kendrick has described starring in her first Christmas movie as a dream come true.

The Pitch Perfect actress plays Noelle Kringle, the daughter of Santa Claus, in the new Disney+ film Noelle.

Released on the streaming service upon its launch last month, the story follows Noelle as she is forced to go on a globetrotting mission to find her wayward brother, Nick Kringle, as portrayed by Bill Hader.

"I've always wanted to do a Christmas movie," Anna raved during an appearance on U.S. talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan. "And if you're going to do a Christmas movie, it should be with Disney, and it should be that they build the North Pole to film at. It was so much fun."

Anna also sweetly revealed that her co-star Bill's three children loved visiting the set of Noelle and would expertly skate around on the ice, putting her to shame.

"I ice skated a little bit when I was really little, but you're close to the ground when you're little," she shared. "A fall is not that scary. In the movie, at the North Pole, everyone ice skates everywhere. There are no streets, there's just ice."

And even though her skating appears to be flawless in the flick, Anna was not convinced that her moves were up to par.

"My coach just looked disappointed in me at all times," the 34-year-old laughed.

Noelle also features appearances from Shirley MacLaine and Billy Eichner.