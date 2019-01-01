John David Washington was 'terrified' during Tenet stunts

John David Washington had to hide his terror while performing stunts for Christopher Nolan's new spy thriller Tenet.

The BlacKkKlansman actor leads an all-star cast including Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and Kenneth Branagh in Nolan's latest blockbuster, which includes huge action set-pieces shot in seven countries.

But Washington, the son of movie star Denzel Washington, has now admitted that he was scared out of his wits during some of the stunts, with one he filmed alongside Debicki on a boat proving to be particularly frightening.

"I was terrified, but when Christopher Nolan yelled 'Action!' I had to throw all that away and make it look cool," the 35-year-old told Entertainment Weekly.

Asked why he was so worried, Washington added: "Because it's a boat, man! I don't know how to drive a boat! But I had to act like I did."

However, Nolan was full of praise for his leading man, noting the athleticism Washington developed during a short American football career was vital to the film.

"He's a massively talented actor and physically gifted," the director said. "He's an athlete and pretty hard for anybody to keep up with, including the different vehicles we shot him from - cars and helicopters. This guy moves."

In addition, Nolan insisted Tenet has been an even more ambitious undertaking than his previous blockbusters, including Inception, Interstellar, and Dunkirk.

"We're crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way," he explained. "Emma (Thomas, producer) and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There's no question, it's the most ambitious film we've made."

Tenet is slated for release in July 2020.