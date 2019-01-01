Rose McGowan alleges 'person from her past' is threatening to release sex tape

Rose McGowan has alleged a "person from her past" is attempting to threaten and blackmail her.

The actress took to Twitter on Wednesday to open up on the situation and shared a string of nine tweets claiming "a person from my past is (via a third party) now allegedly threatening to release a sex video of me and say I enjoy recreational drugs."

"The truth is, I do," she wrote. "I am an adult in supposedly the 'freest country in the world.' I try to live my life by doing what I want when I want. Believe me, I've earned it. Here's the breaking news: I have lived in Hollywood by myself since I was 15."

McGowan explained that people are "nuts" for assuming she's never used drugs and pointed out she has previously admitted to using LSD while still in school.

"It is my right to live as I see fit. To do my best to not hurt nor hate," the 46-year-old continued. "I may live my life differently from most... (But) what I do know is that I'm being bullied and I think blackmailed."

The star then said she has "so many devils" after her that she can hardly keep up with them, and praised her fans for helping her through tough times.

"I guess I'll just say f**k it. Let it ride. I refuse to take down the truth," she concluded. "I refuse to live in fear of a stranger and their judgments. No one should live in fear. I cannot. I may be different to you, I may be on my own in America, but I can't be threatened."

McGowan added that she's "done being bullied by f**kwits who should bow down and kiss my feet".