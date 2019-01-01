NEWS Brad Pitt inspired to make better movies after starring in 'disappointing' Troy Newsdesk Share with :







Brad Pitt was inspired to make better movies after he was left "disappointed" by his 2004 film Troy.



The epic action drama, directed by Wolfgang Petersen and co-starring Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom and Diane Kruger, followed the legendary story of the Greek army, lead by Pitt's character Achilles, who invaded the historical city of Troy.



In an interview with The New York Times, the 56-year-old admitted he was so disappointed by the film that it dramatically changed the way he decided future roles.



"It was really a turn on Troy. I was disappointed in it," Pitt shared, adding that he was told to do Troy instead of a Coen Brothers film called To the White Sea, which never came to fruition.



"We had an opportunity to go, and then it was shut down. Then another interesting opportunity arose, and instead I was talked into: ‘No, you need to be doing this other thing. You can get to your art project later.’ I ended up taking that advice," he lamented.



He later confessed that he was contractually obligated to star in Troy after pulling out of another unnamed movie for Warner Bros.



"I was put in Troy. It wasn’t painful, but I realised that the way that movie was being told was not how I wanted it to be. I made my own mistakes in it," he explained, noting that he had become "spoiled" working with David Fincher on Fight Club in 1999.



Despite Troy's huge box office success, Pitt was frustrated with the lack of depth his character Achilles had.



"Every shot was like, 'Here’s the hero!' There was no mystery," he complained. "So about that time I made a decision that I was only going to invest in quality stories, for lack of a better term. It was a distinct shift that led to the next decade of films."