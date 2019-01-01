Henry Cavill was banned from doing high-altitude stunt by Tom Cruise

Henry Cavill was banned from performing a high-altitude stunt on Mission: Impossible - Fallout by Tom Cruise.

The 36-year-old starred as CIA assassin August Walker alongside the Hollywood action hero in last year's blockbuster, directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Henry revealed he was desperate to perform a stunt which involved him jumping out of a plane, but Tom stepped in to talk him out of it.

"One stunt I really wanted to do was the high altitude jump at the beginning of the film," he told host Graham. "I begged to do it, but Tom said, 'We would love you to do it, but I am up there with the professionals and if I get anything even slightly wrong, they can correct it. If there are two of us up there and something goes wrong, you'll kill everyone!' And I was like, 'Okay!'"

Working with Tom has rubbed off on the Man of Steel star, as he was determined to do all his own stunts on the set of his new Netflix series, The Witcher, in which he plays a mutated monster hunter.

"I do every single stunt myself. I have a lot of respect for the stunt performers and their craft, but if there was an emotional scene I wouldn't ask another actor to come in a cry for me," he explained. "For me, it is really important that the character exists in the action, so if I am going to take on a role like The Witcher I am going to make sure I can do all the stuff he can do."

The Witcher debuted on Netflix on Friday.