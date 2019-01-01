NEWS Tyrese Gibson joins cast of The Christmas Chronicles 2 Newsdesk Share with :







Tyrese Gibson is to star alongside Kurt Russell in Netflix's festive sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2.



The Fast and the Furious actor joins a cast which includes Kurt as Santa Claus, his real-life partner Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus, Darby Camp and Judah Lewis as the children Santa befriends, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley as their widowed mother Claire.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tyrese will portray Claire's new boyfriend. The actor shared the casting news on Instagram alongside the caption: "God has officially blown my mind!"



In addition, Darlene Love, who is known for appearing in the Lethal Weapon movies and for singing festive classic Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), has also joined the cast in an unknown role.



In the first film, which was a surprise hit for the streaming service in 2018, the children, Kate and Teddy, get more than they bargained for when they plan to capture Santa on camera on Christmas Eve. In the sequel, Kate, who is now a cynical teenager, is unexpectedly reunited with Santa when a mysterious and magical being named Belsnickel threatens to destroy Christmas forever.



Chris Columbus, who produced the original film, is directing the sequel from a script he co-wrote with Matt Lieberman. He is also producing with Mark Radcliffe and Michael Barnathan.



Goldie, who had a cameo in the first one, announced the sequel in an Instagram post earlier in December. Filming is now underway with the aim of being ready for next Christmas.



Tyrese was recently seen in police thriller Black and Blue and is gearing up for a big 2020, in which he will reprise his role as Roman in Fast & Furious 9 and appear in Sony's Marvel movie Morbius, which stars Jared Leto.