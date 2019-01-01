NEWS Dove Cameron debuts anti-gun tattoo in honour of Cameron Boyce Newsdesk Share with :







Dove Cameron has had an anti-gun tattoo inked on her arm in honour of her late pal and Descendants co-star, Cameron Boyce.



The actress is the latest star to take part in the 24 Hours with Vogue web video series, and during the clip, is seen taking part in activities including rock climbing and a getting a commemorative tattoo for Boyce, who died in his sleep in July from an epilepsy-related seizure at the age of 20.



The new inking is of a revolver with a flower sticking out of its barrel, which Cameron described in the clip as "sort of a nationally recognised symbol for peace and anti-gun movements".



She added that, before his death, Boyce had created an organisation called Wielding Peace - now run by members of the Cameron Boyce Foundation - which uses photographs as a means for advocating the end of gun violence.



In one portrait for the project, Boyce is seen holding a bouquet of flowers, as the 23-year-old explained: "It was really beautiful, and I've been trying to think of a tattoo to get for him since he passed and I just felt that this one was really appropriate."



Cameron as spoken out on the importance of mental health since losing her friend, and confessed to seeking out therapy to help her overcome the trauma.