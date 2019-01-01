NEWS Kris Jenner keeps waxwork of herself in her home Newsdesk Share with :







Kris Jenner keeps a wax figure of herself inside of her Calabasas, California home.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star debuted the latest addition to her impressive mansion on social media earlier this week, as her daughter Kim Kardashian and pals Chrissy Teigen and John Legend came over for dinner.



In a clip on her Instagram Stories, the KKW Beauty mogul explained: "The wax (museum) has given my mum her wax figure to have just sitting at her bar.



"But you guys have no idea how real this looks," she continued. "It's wearing her favorite Dolce tux... It's exact, down to the little mark she has! I can't even tell you how creepy and amazing this is."



Kris also shared a video of her daughter seeing the figure for the first time, as Kim explained: "Oh my God, what is that? That is so funny. Oh my God, this is so crazy and real."



The mum-of-six joked: "It's so you can visit with me and not have to listen to me talk to you."



Chrissy and her All of Me hitmaker husband also seemed intrigued by their friend's newest acquisition, as the Bring the Funny star playfully quipped: "Does it have nipples?"



In subsequent clips, Kris labelled her pals the "worst guests ever" after the stars' dinner party got a little out of control.