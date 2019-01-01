Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith expecting first child - report

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are reportedly expecting their first child.

The Dawson's Creek star was first linked to the actress/model last year, and in November, they sparked speculation that they had quietly tied the knot after debuting wedding rings on their left ring fingers at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie Queen & Slim.

The outing also marked their first official red carpet appearance as a couple, and now, sources have told editors at Us Weekly that Jodie is pregnant.

Representatives have yet to comment on the news.

The relationship is Joshua's first serious romance since parting ways with German actress Diane Kruger in 2016 after 10 years together.

She has since settled down with The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, the father of her 13-month-old daughter.