John Boyega hoping to work with Lena Waithe

John Boyega is excited about a possible collaboration with Lena Waithe.

The British actor, who rose to fame playing Finn in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has got a long list of acting projects lined up following the conclusion of the trilogy, and he’s hoping to add a collaboration with Queen & Slim screenwriter Lena Waithe to his schedule.

“She stopped me at the Met Gala, and she was like, ‘Imma get you a role, ain't no one hitting it with you just yet,’” he recalled to Hypebeast magazine. “I loved that talk. She came up to me at the Met Gala just like, ‘Yo, I think you something and I think that I can brainstorm something just for you.’”

Boyega hopes to follow in the footsteps of Waithe and filmmakers like Jordan Peele and Ryan Coogler, who have made popular films with black leads, with his production company.

“I've just been trying to gather up stories that I know that would be significant of solid interest. But also support directors who are developing original stories. What is the next Star Wars? What is the next franchise?” the 27-year-old added.

Boyega recently finished filming Steve McQueen’s next movie Small Axe and already has a Netflix movie called They Cloned Tyrone, an action film called Rebel Ridge, which co-stars Kevin Costner, and The Naked Singularity with Bill Skarsgard and Olivia Cooke, lined up.

When asked if he would return to the role of Finn, he said he only would consider it if the film focuses on “the banter, the bickering, the undercover romances” and “connection, family, friendship”.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in cinemas now.