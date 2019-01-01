Margot Robbie was ‘pretty rattled’ by Bombshell script

Margot Robbie was “pretty rattled” by the time she finished reading the screenplay for Bombshell.

The drama focuses on the female employees of Fox News who made allegations of sexual harassment against chairman and chief executive Roger Ailes in 2016, and the Australian actress plays Kayla Pospisil, a composite character based on the accounts of multiple real women.

The I, Tonya star knew she wanted to be part of the film because of her immediate reaction to Charles Randolph’s script.

“I was pretty rattled by the time I got to the end of the script, to be honest,” she said on The Big Ticket podcast. “And I knew long before I finished the script that I wanted to do it and be a part of it, just because I thought it was important to tell, and be a part of, and support in any way that I can. I hadn’t, for once, thought of the character first. I thought of the content and the messaging before kind of aligning myself with the character. That came next, was starting to understand Kayla.”

It took a while for Robbie to understand the point of view of Kayla, a religious Republican who has long dreamed of working at Fox News, so she took to Twitter to help gain some insight.

“Twitter was extremely helpful. I would follow these young, conservative girls who are very vocal with their beliefs and their political points of view. And that was fascinating because they’re my age,” the 29-year-old explained. “In some ways, we’d have a lot in common. And then, in other ways, I was like, ‘We are living on totally different planets.’”

Robbie was recently nominated for her supporting role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes.

Bombshell, which also stars Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, is in U.S. cinemas now.