The Mandalorian star Jake Cannavale insists new Star Wars movie is 'hands down the worst'

Jake Cannavale has slammed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as "hands down the worst Star Wars movie".



The star scored his highest-profile acting role to date when he appeared in an episode of the Disney+ Star Wars spin-off series, The Mandalorian - but his association with the popular science fiction franchise doesn't mean his totally on board with all of its releases.



Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Cannavale shared his thoughts on the new Star Wars movie in a less-than-favourable post.



Sharing a snap of himself smiling and indicating all was well with a thumbs-up gesture, he penned: "I'm in the Star Wars universe now!!! So surely I can't speak ill of Episode IX right???"



However, things soon took a turn as he bluntly admitted: "Rise of Skywalker was hands down the worst Star Wars movie. An absolute f**king failure."



The star then asked fans to send him questions, and was asked if he would be "as mad" if he was a "part of the movies".



He replied: "Honestly, I think I'd be more mad. Obviously I can't speak on behalf of the cast. To some actors this is just a job and maybe they're just happy to be working. To which I say more power to them. I felt pretty let down by the overall laziness of this new trilogy."



He added that he would feel "pretty depressed" if he was in the new film.



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, starring Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and the late Carrie Fisher, is showing in theatres now.