Annette Bening 'enjoyed every moment' working on Captain Marvel

Annette Bening "enjoyed every moment" working on superhero blockbuster Captain Marvel.

The four-time Oscar nominee is well-known for playing complex female characters in movies such as The Kids Are Alright, Being Julia and American Beauty, and she surprised Hollywood with her role in this year's Marvel blockbuster, opposite Brie Larson and Jude Law.

However, she confessed she loved playing the dual role of Supreme Intelligence and Dr. Wendy Lawson in Captain Marvel, and revealed it was a refreshing change to be in a superhero movie.

"It was complete, total fun," Annette told Deadline. "Often people say it must be fun to be in movies and you always want to say yes, but sometimes it’s just not fun. Sometimes it’s just b**ody hard work. But in this case, I couldn’t have had more fun. I got to die in the dirt and I got to dance."

The 61-year-old noted that while her co-stars, including Brie, spent months on set, she just "waltzed in and did my thing."

"And I just had so much fun. God, that was so great, I really enjoyed it," she added. "I just enjoyed it, every moment quite frankly."

Elsewhere in the interview, Annette discussed her role of Senator Dianne Feinstein in the fact-based political drama The Report, which focuses on staffer Daniel Jones, played by Adam Driver, and the Senate Intelligence Committee as they investigate the CIA's use of torture following the September 11 attacks.

She told Deadline that she signed up after her first meeting with writer and director Scott Z. Burns and is "very grateful" to be featured in the film.

"It’s very hard to make a political film that gets you in your gut. I just feel very lucky that Scott asked me to do it, and I’m very grateful to him and to everybody who worked on the movie," she added.