Daisy Ridley glad she wasn't told storylines before filming Star Wars

Daisy Ridley was glad she wasn't told any of the important plot details ahead of filming Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The British actress, who was relatively unknown when she was cast as Rey in the movie back in 2014, has revealed that she was happy to have been kept in the dark about the storyline of the 2015 blockbuster, directed by J.J. Abrams.

“I’m glad I didn’t have more information,” she told GQ magazine, before she explained how she was so oblivious to the inner workings of the movie business that she even managed to walk past Walt Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn without recognising him.

“It’s sort of hilarious, because I’d meet all these big important people and have no f**king idea who they were," Daisy recalled. “I remember meeting him and he’s like, ‘I’m Alan,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, hey, nice to meet you’ and then I walk on. And now I’m like, ‘Oh, my God!’”

However, she's glad that her naivety paid off, and she believes that it led to her ultimately getting the part.

“If any single thing had been different, maybe I wouldn’t have got it, so I’m so f**king glad for how it worked out," she laughed.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 27-year-old shared her disappointment at people who think it was easy for her to land a role in Star Wars, noting that she had six months of auditions and test screening sessions before being cast.

“People are like, ‘This happened overnight,’” Daisy said. “But I started auditioning in August, got the job in February and started filming in May. It was all such a long process.”