Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma wed

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at their home in Los Angeles, California.



A source close to the couple opened up about the "love-fest" to editors at JustJared.com, revealing that they had "a small and intimate ceremony at (Hilary's) house with friends and family".



Hilary's longtime stylist and friend Jessica Paster also teased the nuptials by posting a photo of a bouquet of pink and red flowers on Instagram along with the caption, "Winter solstice... a day of luv (sic)."



The Younger star and the singer-songwriter, both 32, announced their engagement in May after more than two years of dating.



The pair welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Banks Violet Bair, in October 2018. Banks is a sibling for Hilary's son Luca, seven, from her previous marriage to former professional ice hockey player Mike Comrie.



The union comes after the Hollywood couple hit headlines back in October when Matthew referred to Hilary as his "wife" on Instagram, with the actress later insisting she and her man had yet to tie the knot for real.



"We are not secretly married, but we are basically married, so you know, sometimes those little things slip out," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time.