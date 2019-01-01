NEWS Eddie Murphy has returned to 'Saturday Night Live' after a 35-year absence from the show Newsdesk Share with :







The 58-year-old actor starred on the hit comedy show during his younger years, and he was joined by some of his showbiz pals on the programme, including Chris Rock, Tracy Morgan and Dave Chappelle.



During his opening monologue, Eddie joked: "I actually have 10 kids now - 11 if you count Kevin Hart. I love Kevin Hart so much but my kids are my whole life now.



"And if you would have told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home father-of-10 house dad, and Bill Cosby would be in prison, I would have took that bet."



Eddie also reprised some of his old characters on the show, including playing the part of Mister Robinson for a sketch about gentrification.



Meanwhile, Eddie previously admitted that, for five or six years, he was "just was doing nothing" with his career.



The Hollywood star explained: "I still am in the semi-retired state. For maybe five or six years, I was on the couch, just doing nothing, and not planning and not trying to get anything. I had things in development, but I just was doing nothing."



Despite not working, Eddie didn't feel a strong urge to return to a movie set.



The stand-up star is instead happy to focus on his family life.



Eddie explained: "I'm never ever, ever - even if that means people love these pictures I'm doing - I'm never going to be on it like I was in my 20s.



"What I like to do more than anything is to not have a schedule and just be within earshot of my children. That's my favourite dish."