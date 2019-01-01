Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle join Eddie Murphy's triumphant Saturday Night Live return

Eddie Murphy made a triumphant return to the Saturday Night Live stage and enlisted famous pals Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Tracy Morgan to pull off an epic surprise for fans.

The actor was a castmember on the U.S. sketch show from 1980-1984 but hadn't returned as a guest for 35 years, until he hosted the show on Saturday (21Dec19), making the occasion extra special by appearing with his A-list comedian pals.

"What a moment we're having!" Murphy said.

"I wouldn't miss this for the world. My kids love (musical guest) Lizzo," Rock joked.

"I've followed your blueprint for my entire career. I became the biggest star on television, and then I quit," Chappelle added, referencing his sudden departure from his own TV series and Murphy's exit from SNL.

Murphy revisited some of his SNL characters from the 1980s, including Mr. Robinson in Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood, a spoof of beloved American TV classic Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood, and his foul-mouthed version of famed children's toy Gumby.

During his monologue, Murphy also hit out at disgraced actor Bill Cosby, poking fun at The Cosby Show star, who is currently in prison for sexual assault, over his criticism of the comedian's 1987 special Eddie Murphy Raw.

"If you had told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home house dad, and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I would have took that bet (sic)," the father of 10 said. "Who is America's dad now?"

Cosby long ago claimed the title 'America's Dad', and attracted widespread criticism with a bizarre Father's Day tweet in June (19) in which he once again invoked it: "Hey, Hey, Hey...It's America's Dad...," he wrote in the post.