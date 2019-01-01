Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader spark dating rumours

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader have sparked dating rumours after they were seen having coffee together in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma over the weekend.

The O.C. star and the Barry actor popped into a Starbucks cafe on Saturday with members of Bill's family, according to a photograph obtained by TMZ. They were also spotted together in Los Angeles last month.

Representatives for Bilson, 38, and Hader have not yet commented on the rumours.

The pair previously co-starred in 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List, which was written and directed by Maggie Carey - Hader's former wife.

Carey and the 41-year-old wed in 2006 and have three daughters together. The pair split in late 2017 and reached a divorce settlement the following year.

Meanwhile, Bilson shares five-year-old daughter Briar with her ex-partner Hayden Christensen, whom she parted ways from in September 2017, and was most recently linked to The Bachelor star Nick Viall. Yet, the brunette beauty has since denied that she was dating Viall.

"We're just friends," she told Us Weekly. "We've always just been friends. He's a really nice guy."