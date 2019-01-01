Hilary Duff shares first picture from low-key wedding to Matthew Koma

Newlywed Hilary Duff has taken to Instagram to share a happy snap from her wedding to Matthew Koma with fans.

A day after tying the knot with her beau in an intimate ceremony held at their home in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, the Younger actress posted the first celebratory snapshot of herself and Matthew as husband and wife.

In the photo, the couple is seen standing next to a vintage blue car which has had the words "Just Married" painted on the back window and tin cans tied to the bumper.

Hilary looks stunning in an elegant white Jenny Packham wedding gown, while Matthew is dapper in a traditional tuxedo.

The star simply captioned the post, "This."

Matthew then took to his own Instagram page to share the same photo, writing in the caption: "For the rest of forever... 12.21.19."

After news of the pair's union was announced, editors at Vogue magazine shared a clip to their social media pages showing Hilary trying on the elegant gown for the first time, with the mother-of-two then emerging from her dressing room and exclaiming: "I love it!"

Hilary and Matthew, both 32, announced their engagement in May after more than two years of dating. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Banks Violet Bair, in October 2018. Banks is a sibling for Hilary's son Luca, seven, from her previous marriage to former professional ice hockey player Mike Comrie.