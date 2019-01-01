J.J. Abrams responds to criticism of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

J.J. Abrams has insisted the opinions of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's critics are as valid as those who loved it.

The third instalment in the sci-fi franchise, which Abrams directed, has proved divisive among fans and is currently the second lowest-rated live-action Star Wars movie on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Following a screening of the film at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood on Friday, the director was asked what he would say to those who have been left disappointed by the trilogy's conclusion, and he noted it was impossible to please everyone.

"I would say that they're right. The people who love it more than anything are also right," he replied. "I was asked just seven hours ago in another country, 'So how do you go about pleasing everyone?' I was like' What...?' Not to say that should be what anyone tries to do anyway, but how would one go about it? Especially with Star Wars.

"I don't need to tell anyone here, we live in a moment where everything immediately seems to default to outrage. There is an MO of either: 'It's exactly as I see it, or you're my enemy' ... It's a crazy thing that there is such a norm that seems to be devoid of nuance and compassion - and this is not about Star Wars, this is about everything - it's a crazy moment, so we knew starting this any decision we made - a design decision, a musical decision, a narrative decision - would please someone and infuriate someone else. And they're all right."

Despite the criticism, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac, has topped the U.S. box office chart after its three-day opening weekend, with takings of $175.5 million (£135 million).