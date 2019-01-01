Cats getting visual effects update - report

Universal executives are reportedly sending movie theatres an updated version of Cats with improved visual effects.

Tom Hooper's star-studded adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage musical received overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics ahead of its opening on Friday, and it was subsequently a flop at the U.S. box office, coming in fourth with takings of only $6.5 million (£4.9 million).

According to a copy of a memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Universal executives notified thousands of theatres on the movie's opening day that they will be receiving an updated version of the troubled film with "some improved visual effects".

The updated movie was available to download Sunday via a satellite server, while cinema exhibitors who don't have access to the server technology will receive the version via hard drive by Tuesday. Universal executives reportedly asked cinema officials to swap the prints over as soon as possible. They stated the movie's running time will not be affected.

Cinema operators and Hollywood bosses have claimed the move is unheard of for a title that is finished and already released. Insiders noted the switch was being done at Hooper's request.

The Les Miserables director revealed to Variety at the Cats world premiere in New York City last week that he had only completed the film the day before.

"I finished it at 8am yesterday after 36 hours in a row of putting finishing touches on, so I'm very happy to be here with it fully finished and we'll let the audience decide," he said.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the filmmaker wanted to make more tweaks to certain CGI effects.

The musical, which stars Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, and Jason Derulo, is currently rated 18 per cent fresh by critics on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score sits at 60 per cent.