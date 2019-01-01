Pete Davidson references Kaia Gerber romance during Saturday Night Live

Pete Davidson acknowledged his relationship with Kaia Gerber for the first time on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

The 26-year-old comic is currently dating the 18-year-old model after previously enjoying relationships with Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale, but he confessed the reactions to his love life aren't always favourable.

As Pete made a surprise appearance during the regular Weekend Update slot, host Colin Jost asked him if he was dating anyone, to which the funnyman replied, "Yeah, it's not fair, Colin - you get to date a famous woman and everyone's delighted," referring to Jost's engagement to Avengers actress Scarlett Johansson.

"But when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat," he added. "If I'm your type of guy that your daughter or mother is into, then trust me, I'm the best case scenario. There are a million guys who look like me and I'm the only one who has a job."

He joked, "It's like me, or Tyga," referring to the rapper and ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, as Colin joked: "So many fans being reminded why they stopped watching."

The star has been linked to Cindy Crawford's daughter since late October, when they were photographed enjoying a lunch date in New York City - just weeks after he split with actress Margaret Qualley.