Antonio Banderas honoured to be part of 'revolutionary' Pedro Almodovar movie

Antonio Banderas was honoured to be a part of Pedro Almodovar's "revolutionary" movie, Labyrinth of Passion.

The actor has worked on numerous films with the writer/director, and in a new interview with Variety, discussed the transformation that was made in Spanish cinema following the release of the screwball comedy back in 1982.

Banderas insisted Almodovar's movie had a major effect on audiences in his native Spain, as they were still recovering from the effects of dictator Francisco Franco, who died in 1975.

"The film was unthinkable at the time, when we were still feeling the results of Franco," Banderas commented of his film debut. "Some thought Almodovar couldn't last. They didn't realise how persistent he is and how faithful he has been to his own style and personality.

"It was a revolution that shook the foundation of Spanish cinema and Spanish morality. And it was amazing for me to actually be a part of that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Banderas recalled how he felt like a rock star when with his co-stars, including Cecilia Roth and Imanol Arias, at the premiere of Labyrinth of Passion at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

"We looked like the Sex Pistols!" the 59-year-old laughed. "Some people in the audience reacted violently to the film, while others were applauding wildly. I remember thinking, 'It's so amazing what is happening here tonight.' I realised Almodovar was more than a movie director; there was a social movement attached to the way he was expressing himself."