Adam Driver to receive prize at Palm Springs Film Festival

Adam Driver has been chosen as the recipient of a prestigious award at the 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival.

The 36-year-old will be honoured with the Desert Palm Achievement Award at a star-studded gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center on 2 January.

Driver was chosen for the award thanks to his stellar performance in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, in which he plays a stage director going through a messy divorce with his actress wife, as well as starring roles in fact-based drama The Report, with Annette Bening, The Dead Don't Die, and in the finale of the Star Wars saga, The Rise of Skywalker, in which he portrays villain Kylo Ren.

"This has been a career year for Adam Driver with an award-winning role in Marriage Story, and solid performances in The Report and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement. "In Marriage Story, Adam Driver brings raw human emotions in his portrayal of a man going through an acrimonious divorce in this powerful and moving story. For this outstanding performance, we are honoured to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor to Adam Driver."

Earlier this month, the actor beat the likes of Willem Dafoe and Adam Sandler to scoop the Best Actor gong at the Gotham Awards in New York for his role in Marriage Story.

He joins the likes of past Desert Palm Achievement Award recipients including Casey Affleck, Jeff Bridges, Daniel Day-Lewis, Matthew McConaughey, Eddie Redmayne, and Gary Oldman - all of whom went on to win Best Actor at the Academy Awards.