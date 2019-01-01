Daniel Craig felt Spectre wasn't right place to conclude run as James Bond

Daniel Craig wanted to reprise the role of James Bond one more time because he felt Spectre wasn't a satisfying way to conclude his run as the spy.

After Spectre was released in 2015, many believed it was the British actor's final turn as the MI6 agent, particularly after he famously said he would "rather slash (his) wrists" than play the character again, a statement he later retracted.

However, he decided to come back and reprise the role for the fifth and final time for No Time to Die, and in an interview with Empire magazine, Craig explained that he wouldn't have been satisfied if he'd stopped after Spectre.

"If that had been it, the world would have carried on as normal, and I would have been absolutely fine," he said. "But somehow it felt like we needed to finish something off. If I'd left it at Spectre, something at the back of my head would have been going, 'I wish I'd done one more.'"

He added that he had his own thoughts about where the continuing story might end up.

"I always had a kind of secret idea about the whole lot in my head, and where I wanted to take it. And Spectre wasn't that... But this feels like it is," the 51-year-old noted.

Craig, who began playing Bond with 2006's Casino Royale, confirmed he was "done" with Bond movies during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in November.

He also told USA Today he has had a "really good run" as the spy, and stated, "It was the right thing to do one more... I think we've done something really wonderful... We've got an amazing story and something that's going to be surprising for people. It's all going to come together."

No Time to Die, which takes place a few years after the events in Spectre, features returning stars Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, and Ralph Fiennes as well as newcomers Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, and Lashana Lynch. It is set to hit cinemas in April 2020.