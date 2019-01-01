Olivia Newton-John felt like 'no time had gone by' during John Travolta reunion

Olivia Newton-John felt like she stepped back in time when she donned her iconic Grease costumes alongside co-star John Travolta for the first time in 40 years.

The duo, who played high school sweethearts Sandy and Danny, respectively, in the hit 1978 musical movie, reunited for a Meet n' Grease sing-along event earlier this month at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida.

During the event, Olivia and John wore two of the movie's most iconic outfits - the 71-year-old sported a yellow skirt and cardigan and John, 65, a black leather jacket and skintight jeans to recreate their looks from the Summer Nights sequence of the movie, before changing into the all-black leather numbers they wore to perform You're the One That I Want in the finale of the movie.

Speaking to Australia's New Idea magazine, the singer/actress reflected on the big moment, and took the opportunity to gush over her "connection" with the Hollywood star.

"Every time I see him it's like no time has gone by," she smiled. "We just have a connection, he's a wonderful human being."

The Xanadu star's comments come after John heaped praise on his pal earlier this year, and celebrated her strength amid her battle with stage four breast cancer - her third run-in with the disease.

"I'm very happy about Olivia," he said. "She looks incredible. She doesn't look any different than she did years ago. I'm proud of her."