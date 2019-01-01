Criss Angel opens up about son's 'difficult' cancer relapse

Criss Angel opened up about his five-year-old son's battle with cancer as he presented the Magic Wand Award at his Criss Angel MINDFREAK show in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The illusionist's son Johnny Crisstopher was first diagnosed with cancer back in 2015 at just 21 months old, and was admitted into hospital earlier this month after suffering a devastating relapse.

Presenting the award to the Driscoll family, who work closely with the nonprofit Make-A-Wish Foundation, Criss shared details of his son's treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

"As a parent going through this myself, you kind of see it from both sides of the perspective. I was somebody who used to just work with children that were sick. Then I had a son who was diagnosed with paediatric cancer," he said, according to reporters at Entertainment Tonight. "So, I understand, with a son who just had a relapse, what it's really like, moment by moment, and how difficult it is to look at your child who should be worrying about what toy they're playing with.

"Instead, they're worrying about treatment that's literally putting poison into their body."

The star added that Johnny will be eight years old when he's done with treatment for the disease and honoured recipient Stephanie Driscoll for being "a friend" through the difficult experience.

"Her family is beautiful and amazing. Her little daughter, Avery, was truly an angel," the 52-year-old gushed. "I had the honour of knowing her for years, seeing her when she was in remission, seeing her when she had relapsed. There is nothing more important in the world than these kids, and Make-A-Wish understands that."

Criss has worked closely with charities throughout his son's ongoing battle and raised more than $1 million (£770,000) for paediatric cancer research.