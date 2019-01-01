Pete Davidson hints at rehab stint during Saturday Night Live appearance

Pete Davidson hinted he's heading to rehab during his appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

The comic made a surprise appearance during the regular Weekend Update slot alongside host Colin Jost and, when asked what he was doing for the holidays, Davidson said he was "going on a little vacation" - before hinting at a stay in a facility.

"You know, the kind of vacation where, like, insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces," the 26-year-old commented. "And you have roommates but it still costs like $100,000."

The star previously checked into rehab in 2016 for mental health issues that he believed were caused by excessive marijuana use - which he now uses as a pain reliever to treat the symptoms of Crohn's disease, the chronic inflammatory bowel disease he was diagnosed with at the age of 17.

Davidson also struggles with borderline personality disorder, and has frequently been credited with helping to remove the stigma from mental health challenges and making it easier for people to seek help.