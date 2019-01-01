Kris Jenner surprises granddaughter Stormi with 'best Christmas gift of all time'

Kris Jenner teared up as she presented her granddaughter Stormi Webster with an enormous playhouse for Christmas on Monday.

Kylie Jenner took to YouTube to share footage of the emotional moment.

"My mom actually surprised Stormi with the best Christmas gift of all time and I filmed it," she said in a video posted online, asking Kris, "Why are you crying?"

Kris, 64, responded by telling her daughter the moment is "(making) me emotional".

Kylie also filmed her daughter's new digs, which had been set up in the backyard, and told fans, "I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi's age."

Meanwhile, Kylie became emotional as she entered the house too, noting "This makes me wanna cry!"

And Kris was thrilled as 22-month-old Stormi expressed her thanks to her grandmother.

"You're welcome, sweetheart," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star beamed. "That makes me so happy. My little Stormi."