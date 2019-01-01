Jason Derulo responds to negative Cats reviews

Jason Derulo has hit back at the negative response towards his new movie Cats.

The popstar plays Rum Tum Tugger in Tom Hooper's new musical movie, which received scathing reviews and subsequently went on to have a disastrous opening weekend, taking only $6.5 million (£5 million) at the U.S. box office.

When asked by reporters at TMZ.com what he made of the critical reaction, Derulo defended the groundbreaking film, which uses new digital fur technology to make the actors appear like cats, and insisted "reviews don't matter".

"Any time you defy what an art form is, any time you defy all rules, there's going to be some push-back, obviously. But it's an incredible piece of art done by some of the best people in the world," he said. "I am just excited for the people to actually see it because reviewers, I mean, what the hell do they know? Have they made a film ever in their life?... Reviews don't matter, man."

He pointed out that the reaction to the Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage show was mixed when it opened on Broadway in 1982, a year after its debut on London's West End, but it went on to become fourth-longest-running Broadway show of all time.

"At the end of the day, people are gonna go see it and it's gonna be a deportation into another dimension. It's an incredible, incredible, brave piece of art. It has always been that way," the 30-year-old added. "When it came out on Broadway, people were like, 'What is this?' It's something totally different."

On the movie's opening day, Universal bosses reportedly contacted cinema exhibitors to announce they were sending out an updated version with "improved visual effects", an unprecedented move reportedly done at the request of Hooper.

According to U.S. screenwriter and critic Jenelle Riley, fans will be able to tell which version they are watching by looking at Judi Dench's hand in the final scene, as her wedding ring is visible in the original version.