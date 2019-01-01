Todd Phillips: 'I understand Martin Scorsese's comic book movie criticism'

Todd Phillips understands Martin Scorsese's disparaging comments about comic book blockbusters.

Last month, The Irishman director was criticised for describing Marvel and DC Comics' big-screen superhero movies as "not cinema" and likening them to theme parks.

Marvel stars such as Robert Downey Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, and Karen Gillan defended the genre in light of the Oscar-winning filmmaker's comments, but Joker director Phillips has now said that he believes Scorsese was making a fair point.

"Marty got a lot of heat for that (what he said), but I understand it fully. We were struggling to get Joker made, which sounds funny because it exists in the superhero world, but it's really not one of those movies," he commented during The Hollywood Reporter's roundtable chat with Scorsese, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Fernando Meirelles, and Lulu Wang.

"We spent a year at Warner Bros., and I saw emails back and forth, literally, where they said, 'Does he realise we sell Joker pyjamas at Target?' I go, 'Didn't movies come first and pyjamas come second? Are the pyjamas dictating the movies?'

"Theme park rides. Pyjamas. Slurpee cups. Whatever it is that you are selling off the back of movies, you can't make your decisions based on that."

Elsewhere in the discussion, the Taxi Driver filmmaker insisted he had no problem with the movies and was simply comparing them to the scale of a theme park.

"People go to the movie. Enjoy it. That sort of thing. It's not bad," Scorsese stated. "We used to love to go to amusement parks. But now in an amusement park, you have the film."