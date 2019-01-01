Eddie Murphy regrets turning down Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Eddie Murphy feels "like an idiot" for turning down the lead role in Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

The 58-year-old actor and comedian opened up about turning down the role of private detective Eddie Valiant in the 1988 comedy film, which was directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Murphy told host Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show it was the only part he has ever turned down during his Hollywood career, and added, "Now, every time I see it, I feel like an idiot."

The late Bob Hoskins went on to play Eddie in the groundbreaking movie, which fused live-action with animation and raked in more than $329 million (£254 million) at the worldwide box office from a budget of around $50 million (£39 million).

Murphy also revealed he turned down the role because the pitch didn't sound very appealing.

"I was going to be the Bob Hoskins dude. And I was like, 'What? Animation and people? That sounds like bulls**t to me,'" he laughed.

Elsewhere in the interview, he also made the revelation that he had to miss out on starring in Ghostbusters because he was tied up filming Beverly Hills Cop.

Dan Aykroyd previously confirmed that he wrote the 1984 comedy with him, Murphy and the late John Belushi in mind as the original line-up for the ghost-busting gang, however, the Coming to America star was unable to commit.

"Yes, but I did Beverly Hills Cop," Murphy explained. "It wasn't like I turned it down inasmuch as I wasn't available because I was doing this other movie."