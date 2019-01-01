NEWS Judi Dench describes Cats character as 'transgender' Newsdesk Share with :







Judi Dench has described her character in Cats as "trans".



The veteran British actress plays wise cat Old Deuteronomy, who judges other felines at the Jellicle Ball to decide which one should ascend to the Heaviside Layer and be reborn.

Her casting was a full circle moment for Dench, as she was meant to play Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's original stage production in 1981 before she had to drop out due to an injury.



In an interview with Out magazine, Dench was asked by the transgender reporter how she felt playing a character who is traditionally male, and was portrayed by Brian Blessed in the 1981 show.



"It's glorious to have been included in (the film), I must say," she replied. "(It was) nerve wracking, because all I can hear is Brian Blessed all the time in the production that I wasn't able to be in. Totally unexpected, it was. I kind of call it 'trans Deuteronomy,' is the part for me. But it was lovely to be led about and be an aged, old cat, very nice indeed."



Tom Hooper's film adaptation has received overwhelmingly negative reviews and had a disastrous opening weekend, taking only $6.5 million (£5 million) at the U.S. box office.



On its opening day, Universal bosses reportedly informed cinema exhibitors that they would be receiving an updated version of the movie with "improved visual effects".



According to U.S. screenwriter and critic Jenelle Riley, audiences can figure out which version they are watching by looking at Dench's hand in the final scene.



"This isn't a joke: CATS was rushed into theaters before being finished so a new version is being sent to theaters with updated effects," she tweeted. "How do you know if you have the old version? Look for Judi Dench's human hand, wedding ring and all."