John Legend wants La La Land sequel

John Legend plans to ask La La Land director Damien Chazelle about the potential for a sequel when he attends his holiday party.



The Ordinary People hitmaker had a small but significant role as jazz musician Keith in the acclaimed 2016 musical movie, which landed Damien the Oscar for Best Director.



Speaking to British newspaper The Sun about the film recently, John admitted he'd be interested in a sequel that explored what happened to its two lead characters, played by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, after the bittersweet ending to their relationship.



"I might see Damien soon because I think we may go to a party that they're throwing, so I'll ask him. It was a beautiful film and I was so happy to have a small role in it," the 40-year-old commented. "I've never heard him talk about a sequel, I'll ask him next time I see him."



Despite the film's success, earning $446 million (£345 million) at the global box office, Damien hasn't indicated any interest in a sequel. Yet, John added that he's happy to work with him on another project if a follow-up isn't on the cards.



"Damien, I think, is a brilliant filmmaker and has already made two great music films with Whiplash and La La Land," he explained. "He has a great ear for music and a great way of portraying music in film. That is a rare ability. If he ever wanted me to do anything else with him, I'd love to."