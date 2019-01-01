Chris Hemsworth extending break from Hollywood

Chris Hemsworth has extended his break from acting for another "six to eight months".

In June, the Thor actor revealed to Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper he planned to take a hiatus from acting for the remainder of 2019 to spend time with his wife Elsa Pataky and their children - daughter India, seven, and five-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

However, speaking on Australian morning show Sunrise on Tuesday, Chris confessed the gruelling press tour for his record-breaking movie Avengers: Endgame left him desperate to extend his break.

"I'm going to take some time off now - probably six to eight months - and just be at home," the 36-year-old explained. "I had a real, sort of, come down off the back of that press tour for Avengers and it was the most intense three weeks.

"I realised that for so long I'd been sort of looking to the future and chasing what next... and then it hit me that, well, this is it. The thing that I've worked for and dreamt of doing, and I've just got to enjoy this moment."

While Chris has a couple of projects in the pipeline - including a fourth Thor film scheduled for release in 2021- he admitted he plans to be more in the "moment" during his time off.