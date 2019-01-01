NEWS Jennifer Aniston gets into Christmas spirit as she throws 'party of the year' Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Aniston recently helped her friends get festive by throwing the "party of the year".



The Morning Show actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a playful snap of herself with pals including Laura Dern, Rita Wilson, and her friend and hairstylist Chris McMillan, as she shared a glimpse of the celebrations.



"Say CHEESE!! Lotta love in that room," she wrote in the caption. "Happy Holidays!"



And the Friends actress wasn't the only one to gush over the bash, as her celebrity pals took to the comments to gush over the hostess' annual event.



Chris wrote: "@JenniferAniston was definitely going on. ALWAYS the party of the year. MERRY MERRY!!!!!"



David Spade revealed he was also there, but was busy exploring the kitchen while the picture was being taken, as he teased: "I guess I was in the kitchen getting more chili during the photoshoot."



He later commented: "Jan (sic) I'm actually still in the house. I couldn't find my way out. So embarrassing. I'm in sector 42J. I'm walking north try to find me."



The post comes just days after People reported that Jennifer's ex-husband Brad Pitt and his former fiancee Gwyneth Paltrow was also in attendance, along with Kate Hudson and U.S. talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.



Jennifer made her record-breaking Instagram debut earlier this year. The 50-year-old scored over a million followers in just over five hours 45 minutes after posting a reunion snap of herself and her former castmates.