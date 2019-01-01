Bode Miller and wife reveal twins' names

Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife Morgan have named their newborn twins Asher and Aksel.

The couple welcomed their identical twin boys on 8 November (19) and, during an appearance on America's Today show on Tuesday (24Dec), announced the names they'd chosen for the new arrivals.

“For the most part, it’s official because they have stockings with their names on,” Morgan joked, speaking from the couple’s holiday getaway in Big Sky, Montana. “We still go back and forth, but we have decided on Asher and Aksel.”

Bode added: “They’re great names, they’re definitely a fit.”

And while the two boys are identical in looks, their mum revealed their individual personalities are already starting to develop.

“They’re very different. Asher is much more needy. He loves the attention,” she said. “He loves being snuggled, whereas Aksel is much more like, ‘I’m OK if you’re OK, and even if you’re not OK, I’m still OK.’ So he’s just much more mellow.”

The couple also shares sons Easton, 14 months, and Edward, four, while Bode is also dad to son Samuel, six, and daughter Neesyn, 11 with ex Sara McKenna.

Bode and Morgan’s daughter, Emeline, died after a tragic drowning accident in June 2018, aged just 19 months.