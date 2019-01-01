Jay Roach impressed with Charlize Theron's Bombshell dedication

Bombshell filmmaker Jay Roach was blown away by Charlize Theron's dedication to nailing her role as Megyn Kelly in his new drama.

The director insisted she didn't have to nail Kelly's traits, but Theron put in the hard work to perfect the newswoman's voice and look, as the actress was determined to literally disappear into the character.

"The look and the accent match was really important to her," Roach says. "She was willing to give up many, many hours of sleep to get there hours before we were scheduled to shoot every day and put on all the prosthetics. She was willing to put herself through a pretty amazing ordeal to transform.

"I was worried about that. I said, 'Charlize you didn't need to do anything. You can evoke her with just pure performance. There's enough of a physical match and people won't be thinking about the differences'. And she said, 'I need to see myself in the mirror and not recognise myself, so when I have this voice coming out of my face, it's Megyn Kelly's face'."

Roach was also impressed with the extremes Margot Robbie went to to get into character as fictional Kayla Pospisil in the film.

"Margot Robbie had colour-coded every scene and had very carefully handwritten notes on every line: 'What does this mean? Why am I doing this?' It was a kind of preparation that was so nerdy! I just didn't expect that from her.

"She's a full-on script nerd, a character analysis nerd in prep. She told me she had a whole future for Kayla in mind that she had mapped out of her sexuality and career into her 60s! I mean that's just nerdy. I admired it so much."