Walton Goggins thrilled his new TV comedy is connecting with widows and widowers

The Hateful Eight star Walton Goggins is thrilled his new TV comedy, The Unicorn, is connecting so deeply with people mourning the deaths of loved ones.



The actor plays a widower and single dad returning to the dating game on TV and reveals he's often approached by fans with really touching stories.



"In some ways I've become a depository for sadness," he explains. "Last time I came home from LAX (airport in Los Angeles) the driver stopped halfway and said, 'I want to thank you for your show. I lost my wife a year ago'.



"He pulled over to the side of the road and we got out of the car and he told me his whole experience and we're hugging. We still have 30 minutes to drive before I get home and then I'm home and he says, 'And then I lost my dog!'



"People are now coming up to me and saying, 'Hey man, this happened to me'. That's where you know you're doing something positive in the world. I think the world is too cynical right now...



"At this point in my life, I'm 48 years old... I've gone through a lot of s**t in my life, as we all have when it comes to struggle. We all have pain in our lives. I wanted to do this show because I just wanted people to see their life reflected and if you tell the story in 22 minutes in a way that's honest and funny, then you can really touch people. That's why this is working."